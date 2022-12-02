HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man and a woman are recovering after they were shot underneath a bridge in Pearland late Thursday night.

Around 11 p.m., an off-duty Houston police officer, who was working an extra job, found a woman with two gunshot wounds on the side of the road on the 5100 block of Broadway Street.

While she was helping her, the officer found a man with a gunshot wound. They were both taken to the hospital and expected to survive.

Investigators say the victims are living under the bridge and there has been an ongoing argument between the victims and the suspect.

Officers have an idea of where the suspect is and know his identity.