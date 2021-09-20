2 Houston officers shot while serving a warrant in Harris County

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.
HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Two Houston Police officers were shot and a suspect was killed, Monday morning. The officers were injured while serving warrants in Harris County. Local police have been reporting details via social media about what happened in the 5300 block of Aeropark before 7:30a.m. Monday morning.
Aldine Bender has been closed for investigation. Police investigators are on scene where the officers were transported from, to Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center. The other officer was taken by a medical helicopter.
An official statement is expected soon on scene of the crime or from the hospital.