2 Houston officers shot while serving a warrant in Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Two Houston Police officers were shot and a suspect was killed, Monday morning. The officers were injured while serving warrants in Harris County. Local police have been reporting details via social media about what happened in the 5300 block of Aeropark before 7:30a.m. Monday morning.

Officers will be transported to @memorialhermann Texas Medical Center. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 20, 2021

Aldine Bender has been closed for investigation. Police investigators are on scene where the officers were transported from, to Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center. The other officer was taken by a medical helicopter.

An official statement is expected soon on scene of the crime or from the hospital.

.@houmayor Turner has been notified that 2 @houstonpolice officers were shot while serving warrants in Harris County. The mayor is receiving updates from @TroyFinner. We’ll provide more info as soon as possible. The mayor asks Houstonians to keep the officers in your prayers. https://t.co/ykDhDAVdqa — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) September 20, 2021

Two officers shot while executing a warrant. Both taken to hospitals. One possible suspect deceased on scene. #HouNews https://t.co/MB9lxQcYk4 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 20, 2021