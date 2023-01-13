HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston police officers are hurt, but not badly after getting in a wreck while chasing a stolen car.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Friday morning at the 6900 block of Sherman Street in east Houston.

HPD officials say the chase lasted only about a minute when officers lost control of their car and hit a parked truck.

The suspect continued to flee, police said. The suspected vehicle is described as a blue Lexus sedan.

Both officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.