HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are recovering Friday morning after a house fire in east Aldine.

Fire crews from Little York Fire Department and Eastex Fire Department responded to the blaze at the 2600 block of Mierianne Street around 12:45 a.m.

The home was fully engulfed in flames and two people were injured due to the fire. Crews say they are in stable condition.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames. The cause of the fire in unclear, as an investigation by the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office is ongoing.