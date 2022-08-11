HOUSTON (CW39) — Two suspects have been arrested and police are looking for another in connection to a north Houston shooting in June, police said.

Quantavious Duncan (Houston Police Department)

The incident stems from a June 14 shooting at the 400 block of Greens Road that left a man dead.

Two men have been arrested. Quantavious Duncan, 22, was arrested on Monday and has been charged with murder.

Another suspect, Jkhory Dalvante Hall, 24, was arrested on Aug. 1 and charged with murder, assault of a peace officer and disarming a police officer.

Police are searching for another suspect, named Anthony Bevel, 18, who is also charged with murder.

Police said that officers responded to a call at an apartment at the Greens Road address and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, later identified as Zytarian Franklin, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jkhory Dalvante Hall (Houston Police Department)

Further investigation identified Bevel, Duncan and Hall as suspects in this case, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of wanted suspect Anthony Bevel is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.