HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are in custody who are connected to the gun battle at a Pearland flea market that left a 10-year-old child dead Sunday night.

Police identified as the gunman as David Negrete. He remains on the run and police consider him both armed and dangerous.

Pearland police say two people who did not know each other got into an argument and exchanged gunfire inside Cole’s Flea Market around 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

The four others hurt are ages 14, 16, 18 and 37.

Julianna Espino, 18, and Cruz Meza were arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence and making a false statement.

The five victims include a 10-year-old boy, who was transported to Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital, who was pronounced dead, Pearland police said on Monday. A 14-year-old girl and a 37-year-old man were taken to local hospitals, and both are in stable condition. The man was later released from the hospital. All three victims were bystanders in the shooting.

Two teenage boys, a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, were also injured, but police are investigating if they were involved in the shooting. The 16-year-old was in surgery while the 18-year-old is in stable condition, police said Monday.

Negrete, 19, who was not in custody, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Rogers said investigators are trying to determine if two of the people injured — the 16-year-old boy and the 18-year-old male — were involved in the shooting.

On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that authorities were offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

“Texas mourns the loss of a precious child following the devastating tragedy in Pearland yesterday, and our hearts are with the four other victims in the hospital as they recover from their injuries,” Abbott said in a statement. “The State of Texas is deploying our full support to local law enforcement to ensure the perpetrators of this crime are caught and brought to justice.”

If you know anything you’re asked to call the Pearland Police Department’s Tip Line at 281-997-4211.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.