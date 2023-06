HOUSTON (KIAH) — Yet another shooting happens inside a METRO bus, this time Sunday night at the 200 block of Tidwell Road.

According to METRO police, the incident happened around 7 p.m. Sunday night as two people riding the bus were shot by two other people, after an alleged argument broke out.

The two shooters, a man and a woman, escaped right after the incident.

The other two people were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover.

This investigation is ongoing.