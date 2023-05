PASADENA, Texas (KIAH) — A possible accidental shooting happened Thursday night in Pasadena, injuring two people.

Pasadena police responded to a “shots fired” call close to 9:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Pasadena Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found two people with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that they believe this may have been an accidental shooting.

Both victims were taken in an ambulance to the hospital. The ages of the victims have not yet been released.