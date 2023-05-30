HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was shot in the legs and injured at a southwest Houston nightclub early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the Area 29 nightclub, located at 9301 Bissonnet, around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the legs. The club’s security officers put a tourniquet on the man to stop the bleeding until help arrived.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. Another man was injured from broken glass during the gunfire, but drove himself to the hospital, police said.

At least five cars in the parking lot were damaged, including a Rolls Royce, which police believe to be a high-end rental.

Police will look at surveillance video and believe the suspects were driving a black sedan.