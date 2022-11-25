HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people were killed, and two others are injured during shooting at a home in Spring Branch.

It happened Thanksgiving evening around 9 p.m. at a home on the 1500 block of Baggett Lane.

Police said a family had just finished eating dinner when the ex-husband of one of the victims forced his way through the back door and began firing multiple shots. A woman and man were killed in the gunfire.

There were four other people at the home during the shooting but ran to other rooms for safety and were unharmed.

A 15-year-old boy and another man were shot and injured. They were taken to the hospital, where the teen in is stable condition and the other man is in serious condition, police said.

The suspect fled the home in an unknown direction.

Police believe the suspect and the woman killed do share a child together, but they did not give any more information about the child.

The investigation remains ongoing.