HOUSTON (CW39) — Two men are dead and another in critical condition after a police pursuit ends in a vehicle accident.

Authorities say it all started with a carjacking late Wednesday night in north Houston.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that deputies got a call around 10 p.m. that a man at a car wash near Imperial Valley Drive, just north of Fairview Park Drive, was carjacked.

Police located that stolen vehicle and tried pulling the car over, but the suspect took off, Gonzalez said.

During the pursuit, the suspect lost control of the car and hit a tree. Deputies say four suspects were thrown from the vehicle and a fifth was entrapped in the vehicle. Gonzalez said pieces of the Jeep needed to be cut to remove him.

Two of the four that were ejected from the Jeep died at the scene. One is in critical condition, and the other two are in serious condition, Gonzalez said.

Deputies also found a gun at the scene of the crash.

Gonzalez said that investigators have not yet located the suspects’ original vehicle, and the crash remains under investigation.