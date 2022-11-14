HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are death after a hit-and-run crash near Houston’s Fourth Ward.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday at the 2900 block of West Dallas Street.

Police said a Jeep made contact with a Maserati and caused it to swerve off the road.

Two of the four passengers in the Maserati died at the scene. A third passenger was transported by ambulance in critical condition.

The driver of the Maserati ran from the scene, but later returned and was transported by ambulance.

The Jeep also lost controlled and swerved off the roadway. There was several passengers in the jeep and they all ran-off before police arrived.

Police said that an investigation is underway.