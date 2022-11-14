HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have arrested two men in connection with the deaths of two men at a southwest Houston restaurant back in October.

Bich Xuan Dang, 49, and Hieu Trong Nguyen, 49, were both charged with capital murder in the deaths of Hahn Minh Nguyen, 63, and Long Nguyen, 51, on Oct. 5. Police also said that another suspect remains at large.

Police said that the victims were found shot to death in a dining booth at the Hao Hao Vietnamese restaurant, located at 12320 Bellaire Boulevard around 11:20 p.m. Both had multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said that a preliminary investigation discovered that a white Toyota Camry with Texas license plate number LCS-3779 – which was reported stolen – was seen in the parking lot near the restaurant.

Three men with handguns got out of the car and entered the restaurant, police said.

Police said that the investigation led to identifying Dang and Nguyen as the suspects in the case. Police said that the remaining suspect is only described as an Asian man.

Anyone with information on the identity of wanted suspect or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.