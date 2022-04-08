HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men have been arrested and charged with the shooting death of man last month in southwest Houston, and one of the men is also charged for a second murder almost two years ago.

Chrishaune Demarkell Murray, 30, and Deundrae Maurice Shoulders, 24, were charged with murder Thursday, accused of killing Anthony Douglas, 63, who was found lying on the embankment of a bayou dead with gunshot wounds.

Murray is also charged with the July 7, 2020, shooting death of Jonathan Kelly, 40, who was found near a dumpster in an apartment complex at 12221 Lemon Ridge Lane, which is a few blocks south of where Douglas was found.

A person in a private vehicle drove Kelly to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said that further investigation into these two incidents identified Murray and Shoulders as suspects in the 2021 murder case. Detectives also identified Murray as a suspect in the 2020 case. Murray was arrested on March 30 and Shoulders was taken into custody on Tuesday.