HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men are dead after a shooting that happened near the Lakefront Villas apartment complex in west Houston.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday night at 1895 Barker Cypress Road, near South Park View Drive.

Crews arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, Houston police said they were notified of a second gunshot victim that had been dropped off at a nearby trauma center. That victim also died.

Preliminary information shows a white vehicle was seen leaving the scene of the apartment complex shooting and that same vehicle is matching the description of the vehicle that left the second gunshot victim at the hospital.

A gun was located at the original scene.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.