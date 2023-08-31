HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are trying to figure out how two men ended up dead in southwest Houston.

The incident happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night in a parking lot of an apartment complex at the 7200 block of Kings Gate Circle.

Arriving officers were dispatched to a shooting. When they got there, they found a man dead inside his red Chrysler 300 with the engine running parked near an office building and a second man lying on the ground dead as well.

Police said there are bullet casings inside the car and two guns that were recovered at the scene.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area and seeing a dark-colored truck fleeing eastbound toward Fondren Road immediately after the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.