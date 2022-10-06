HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men were found shot to death inside a southwest Houston restaurant.

It happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday night at the 12000 block of Bellaire Boulevard, as police said officers found two men in their 50s and 60s with multiple gunshot wounds at a booth. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said three people walked into the restaurant and one of them started shooting at the victims.

The suspects then walked out of the restaurant and drove off in an unknown vehicle.

Police are investigating what lead up to the shooting. There were no other injuries reported.