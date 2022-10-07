HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are recovering after a shooting this morning in northwest Houston.

Police tell us when they arrived at a townhome on the 7800 block of Greenlawn Drive near Arncliffe Drive, they found a vehicle with a driver and a passenger suffering from gunshot wounds. Police believe both victims are in their 20’s or 30’s.

One of the victims drove to a nearby relative’s home.

The shooting did not occur at the location where officers arrived, and it is still unclear where it happened, police said.

The victims were transported to a nearby hospital and both expected to survive.