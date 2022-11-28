HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is recovering, and another man is seriously injured after they were shot in a car overnight on Monday morning.

The shooting also caused a crash on the Southwest Freeway service road near Bissonnet.

Houston police said around 1:10 a.m., a white car began shooting at a black car with two people inside. The black car ran a red light, then struck a jeep.

The two people in the black car were shot and are in the hospital. The victims in the jeep sustained minor injuries.

Police say the motive is unclear.