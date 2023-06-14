HOUSTON (KIAH) — A suspect is on the loose after shooting a man twice at a food truck park in the Montrose district of Houston.

It happened near Westheimer Road and Waugh Drive a little after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police said the victim and the suspect were hanging out with a group of people and drinking together – some of them homeless – when an argument broke out. It’s unclear what the argument was about.

That’s when the suspect, who is believed to be homeless, shot the victim multiple times and fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.