HOUSTON (KIAH) — An innocent bystander was caught in the crossfire of what Houston police say appears to be a fight between two groups.

According to police, a group of men in two vehicles began shooting at one another at a gas station at 5330 North Braeswood. It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night.

Police believe the groups knew one another and had an ongoing fight.

According to witnesses, a car pulled into the station and the driver started arguing with a man sitting outside the station. Then they opened fire in the parking lot of the gas station.

One of the suspects was hit and another man, an innocent bystander, was also shot and taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition as of Monday morning.

The man shot in his car was treated at the scene and was questioned by police. There is no word if the man will be charged.