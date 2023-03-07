HOUSTON (KIAH) — One man is in critical condition while another is recovering after a drive-by shooting in the Pleasantville area of east Houston.

It happened as the two men got on the I-10 freeway from a store run a little before 11 p.m. Monday night. A car pulled to the side of them and started shooting, police said.

The men made it home on the 8700 block of Tilgham Street, where the same car that followed them and started firing again. One man was hit in the arm while the other was hit in the back.

Police are searching for the suspects who are only described as three Black men.

The investigation is ongoing.