HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a double shooting at a gas station in north Houston.

It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night at the 7600 block of Jensen Drive near East Crosstimbers Street.

One victim was dropped off by a car at Houston Fire Station No. 34.

It’s unknown whether the other victim was also in the car or at the gas station.

Police said both of them were eventually taken by ambulance to the hospital in unknown condition.