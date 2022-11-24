HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men are dead after an overnight shooting near Briarforest in west Houston.

Police said around 12:15 a.m. Thursday, they found two men with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene at an apartment complex at 11755 Southlake Drive near Kirkwood Drive.

The incident was reported by family members who heard the gunshots on the courtyard of the apartment complex.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken by ambulance and died at the hospital.

Police believe the men are related and both live at the complex. They also said there is no information on the motive and an investigation is ongoing.