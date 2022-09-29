BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — Two people are hurt after a shooting in Baytown early Thursday morning.

Police say they found two people who had been shot along the 2500 block of Massey Tompkins Road a little after 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

A medical helicopter flew one of the victims to the hospital. An ambulance transported the other one.

There’s no word on their condition at this time.

Baytown police aren’t sure what led up to the shooting but said they will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.