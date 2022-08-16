HOUSTON (CW39) — Two men are in critical condition after what police call a possible gang shootout at a southwest Houston apartment complex early Tuesday morning, police said.

Just before 2 a.m., Houston police officers were called to the parking lot of a complex on the 6600 block of Hillcroft to find two men with gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to local hospitals in critical condition and are in surgery.

Police said that officers learned that both men were in a gang and were in a shootout with an unknown suspect or suspects.

Officers also located a gun at the scene.