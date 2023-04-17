HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting Sunday night near Spring Branch East.

Authorities said around 10 p.m. Sunday night at the 2300 block of Haldane Drive, four suspects pulled up in a white Chevy Tahoe – two of them armed – and robbed two other men.

The two victims was a man in his 40s who was shot in the chest, and the other was in his 20s and was shot in his lower left leg, police said.

The four suspects later came back and shot the two victims before driving off.

Both of the victims who were shot are in stable condition at local hospitals.