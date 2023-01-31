HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men and a woman are fine after a domestic fight sparked a shooting and stabbing incident in north Harris County.
It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday night at the 1700 block of Strawn Road in Magnolia Gardens, near Aldine.
According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a man entered a trailer and shot his ex-girlfriend, who was only grazed by the bullet. The ex then tried to shoot the current boyfriend, but the pistol may have jammed, Gonzalez said.
The current boyfriend entered the room with a knife, and both men fought each other and both sustained knife injuries, Gonzalez said.
All three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are all expected to survive, Gonzalez said.