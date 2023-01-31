HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men and a woman are fine after a domestic fight sparked a shooting and stabbing incident in north Harris County.

It happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday night at the 1700 block of Strawn Road in Magnolia Gardens, near Aldine.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a man entered a trailer and shot his ex-girlfriend, who was only grazed by the bullet. The ex then tried to shoot the current boyfriend, but the pistol may have jammed, Gonzalez said.

The ex-boyfriend forced entry. Shot towards the female, causing what appears to be a grazed wound. The male then attempted to shoot current boyfriend, but it appears the pistol jammed. A physical altercation involving a knife, ensued between the males, both males sustained 1/2 https://t.co/fRqxcZnRTd — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 31, 2023

The current boyfriend entered the room with a knife, and both men fought each other and both sustained knife injuries, Gonzalez said.

All three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are all expected to survive, Gonzalez said.