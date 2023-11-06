HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are trying to figure out how two people ended up dead inside a car in the Greenspoint area of north Houston.

It happened around 2 a.m. Monday morning at the 500 block of Seminar Drive near Imperial Valley Drive.

Police said a wrecker driver was driving down the street near Seminar when he saw a suspicious car. When he got there, he found two people inside the car – a man and a woman – both dead.

Police said the two victims were shot to death.

Right now, police said there is not a motive established yet, and the crime scene investigation is underway.