HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are seriously injured after a shooting in north Houston on Sunday night.

It happened shortly before 11 p.m., when Houston police said they found a man inside a car with a gunshot wound.

His girlfriend was also in the car but was not injured.

While crews were there, an SUV pulled up with three men asking for help. One of them had a gunshot wound.

Officers determined the SUV was involved in the same shooting. Police report that the man and his girlfriend were at a park sitting in their car when the white SUV pulled up on them, then a gunfight broke out between the two parties.

The girlfriend and the two suspects in the SUV have been detained for questioning.