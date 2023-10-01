HOUSTON (AP) — Two people were killed and two more hospitalized with gunshot wounds in a shooting that authorities believe stemmed from a romantic dispute, a Houston-area sheriff said Sunday.

Deputies responded to the shooting in northwest Houston Sunday morning and found multiple gunshot victims, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The shooting took place on the 8700 block of Cypressbrook Drive, in the Copperbrook subdivision.

He said two were confirmed dead on the scene and two others were taken to a hospital. He didn’t provide further information on their condition. The sheriff had earlier said four people were killed in the shooting.

Gonzalez said the investigation is in its early phases but that the dispute may have stemmed from a break-up or divorce. He did not identify any of the people who were shot, nor the suspected shooter, but said there is no active threat to the community.

Harris County Sheriff Sheriff Ed Gonzalez walks to a press conference as deputies respond to a scene of a shooting, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Houston. Gonzalez says deputies responded to the shootings in northwest Houston Sunday morning and found multiple gunshot victims. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Gonzalez later posted on X the suspected shooter, identified as Ever Navarrette. The 57-year-old suspect is said to have left the scene in a white GMC pickup. Gonzalez said that he has been charged with the murder of his wife.

If you know of Navarrette’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).