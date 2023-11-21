HOUSTON (KIAH) — Another shooting incident happened overnight on Tuesday morning, the third incident that has left a total of seven victims in the Houston area.

In this incident, police respond to shots fired at a gas station on the 7000 block of the Southwest Freeway feeder road.

When they arrived, they found two men shot inside this orange late model car.

The shooting happening at around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to the victims, they were in the parking lot of the Plaza de las Americas off of Chimney Rock when six Hispanic males walked up to their car.

Police said that the driver then put his car into gear, fearing that the men would do them harm. One of the six suspects then pulled a gun and fired into the car, hitting both occupants.

Police tell us both the driver and passenger were transported to a nearby hospital and are expected to be okay.

Police are searching for the shooter. If you have any information on this case call police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).