HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are saying that a man fired his gun on a group of people after they stopped a domestic violent incident in southeast Houston.

Houston police officers were called to a shooting incident around 12:40 a.m. at 6830 Cullen Road and found a man and a woman, both with gunshot wounds. The man had wounds to the leg and back, while the woman had a wound to the leg, police said.

Both victims were transported to hospitals, with the man listed in critical condition and the woman in stable condition, according to our news partners at ABC13.

Investigators said that preliminary information says that the shooter was beating on a woman with her child when a group of people came in to break up the incident.

The suspect left the scene along with the woman with the baby. But the man returned a short time later and opened fire on the group of people who intervened, police said.

Police said the suspect was driving a black Chevy Tahoe.