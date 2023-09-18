HOUSTON (KIAH) — A pair of shootings late Sunday night has left two people with serious injuries in the Westchase area of Houston.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, Houston police responded to one shooting at Lakeside Estates Drive, and the other was at the Lakside Forest Apartments, located at 1251 Wilcrest Drive.

At the Wilcrest shooting, police found the victim had been shot to his head after crashing his car in a parking lot.

A second victim was later found on Lakeside Estates — this person had been shot in the leg. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Police said one of the victims may have been a juvenile and that the masked suspects are believed to have left the scene.