HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man and woman are shot outside a night club early Tuesday morning in the Kashmere Gardens part of north Houston.

The incident happened on the 3300 block of Cavalcade Street around 1:10 a.m.

Police say the victim and several of his girlfriends were at the night club when one of them was apparently touched inappropriately by another man.

When the group left the club, several men walked up to them as they were getting into a truck and opened fire.

The victim was shot in the groin and one female in her 20s was shot in the leg. Both victims are expected to survive their injuries.

The suspect’s description is still unclear.

If you have any information contact police.