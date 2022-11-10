HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two suspects are in custody accused of robbing a video game store, shooting at a bystander and leading police on a chase through Houston’s East End, police said.

Officers responded to a call of a robbery at a GameStop store at the 900 block of Wayside on Thursday night, where two adult men robbed the store, then as a bystander outside the store yelled at the suspects, one of them fired a shot at the bystander, but didn’t hit him, police said.

Eastside and South Central officers have two robbery suspects in custody 4500 Ennis. Suspects robbed a game store and shot at a customer while fleeing. Assist by FOX, K9 and DPS troopers. 202 pic.twitter.com/4sJOzCsrth — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 10, 2022

The suspects then fled in a vehicle that police later located near Ennis Street. Officers got behind the vehicle, which led the suspects to stop the car and flee on foot.

The two suspects were eventually taken into custody at the 2900 block of Palm Street. No injuries were reported.