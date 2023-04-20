HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two teens may be facing charges after hitting an innocent person during a police car chase in southwest Houston.

Police say the chase started on Hillcroft Avenue a little after midnight after trying to stop someone in a stolen car.

The chase ended about seven minutes later after when the stolen car crashed into an innocent driver at the 5200 block of Hillcroft near Dashwood.

The occupants in the stolen car were 16 and 17 years old and sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The innocent driver was also injured but expected to be okay.

Those teens now may be facing multiple charges.