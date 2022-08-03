HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have formally charged the two teenagers who were part of a deadly shooting and carjacking incident Monday morning in southeast Houston that left two men dead.

Evan Scott Redmond, 18, and Camren Keith Johnson, 19, were both charged with capital murder and were denied bond. The two victims, ages 20 and 22, remain unidentified.

Camren Keith Johnson (Houston Police Department)

Evan Scott Redmond (Houston Police Department)

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Monday morning, when police found one victim shot with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a gas station on Monroe and Fuqua. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police found the surveillance video and it allegedly showed that the two victims inside of a white Mercedes-Benz in the parking lot when a black Nissan Altima was there and a suspect, who police identified as Redmond, got out and into the Mercedes.

Police said at least one shot was fired inside the Mercedes, and one of the victims got out of the car and into the store. The black Nissan then drove off, followed by the Mercedes, being driven by Redmond, police said.

Officers found the second victim at the 1000 block of Pearland Parkway, where they said it looked like he was thrown out of the Mercedes. He was pronounced dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

HPD officers spotted the stolen Mercedes and began a pursuit, ending when the car crashed and rolled over on the 2200 block of Dixie Farm Road. Redmond was in the driver’s seat and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said he later admitted his role in the carjacking and other incidents.

Officers later located the Nissan in Pearland and took Johnson into custody, when he allegedly admitted his role in the crime.