HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left one young man dead and another in critical condition.

It happened at 5 p.m. on Sunday evening at a gas station on 19835 Kenswick Drive.

Deputies say they found two teens shot and they believe both of them were attempting a robbery.

Both the person who was being robbed and the person who shot the suspected robbers cooperated with investigators, deputies said. No arrests have been made and the case will be referred to a grand jury.

Deputies say the individual who died was 16 years old.