HOUSTON (KIAH) — Three teenagers were shot and are in the hospital in an overnight shooting incident on Tuesday morning.

The incident happening just after 2 a.m. in southeast Houston near the Gulf Freeway and Redford Street.

Police say this shooting involved two male juveniles. The teens, all between ages 12 and 16 were sitting on a curb outside of an apartment on the 1200 block of Redford Street when police said a masked suspect ran by and started shooting at the teens.

One of the teens, who is between the ages of 12 to 13, was shot in the chest. He was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. A second teen, age 13 to 15, was shot in the leg and back and is in stable condition, police said.

A third 16-year-old teen was shot in the leg and foot, but he was able to run away and was picked up by a car and was transported to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Police said they do not know what prompted the shooting, but they are investigating the incident.