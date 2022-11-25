HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people were shot and killed in a car Thursday afternoon outside of an apartment complex at the 200 block of Uvalde Road, near Highway 90.

Harris County sheriff’s deputies said it appears that there was some sort of ‘transaction’ going on in the parking lot, before the shooting.

Witnesses say three men wearing hoodies took off.

On arrival, deputies discovered a 22-year-old male and an 18-year-old female both shot inside a car stopped in the parking lot at the complex. EMS personnel pronounced the woman dead at the scene as the man was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed an armed male suspect approached the victims’ car at which time a confrontation ensued resulting in the male suspect shooting both victims inside the car. The shooter, along with two other unidentified males fled on foot.

A dark colored sedan was also seen leaving the scene after the incident. Motive for the shooting is unknown and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).