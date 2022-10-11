HOUSTON (KIAH) — A mother and daughter were found dead inside their home in Katy on Monday evening after Harris County deputies said the bodies of a 60-year-old mother and her 37-year-old daughter were found inside a bedroom.

The discovery happened after family members called the sheriff’s office requesting a welfare check of the home at the 4900 block of Gingham Check Court around 4:30 p.m.

They became concerned when they had not spoken to the women in two days.

Deputies arrived to the home as family members had forced entry into the house. The two women were found dead in an upstairs bedroom.

Authorities have not concluded on a cause of death and the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an investigation, deputies said.

Investigators said that there has been a prior history of drug abuse at the house, but do not know how it has factored into the deaths.