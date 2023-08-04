HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead and two women are hospitalized after a shooting at a west Houston townhome on Friday morning.

Houston police said that around 5:30 a.m. Friday, a man shot two women in a townhome at the 13400 block of Preston Cliff Court, near Eldridge Parkway and Westheimer Road.

The man then shot himself and was declared dead at the scene, HPD said.

In a media briefing at the scene, HPD Assistant Chief Megan Howard said that a boy met officers at the home and told them that his father had shot his mother and his sister.

Police then went into the home and found the two female victims and the man in a room.

The two women have been transported to the hospital. Howard said that the mother has a gunshot wound to the neck and the daughter was shot in the upper arm. Both are non-life-threatening injures.

The investigation will continue.

Asst. Chief Howard provides media briefing on a fatal shooting in the 13400 block of Preston Cliff Court. https://t.co/LAFeGQPHMo — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 4, 2023