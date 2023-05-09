A two year old boy who was playing in the parking lot of a Houston apartment complex was hit and killed by a car Sunday night

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Police are investigating after a car hit a child and then the man behind the wheel drove away.

The two-year-old was playing in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 6031 Ranchester Drive around 7:35 p.m. Sunday when a man got into his car and backed into the little boy.

He later died in the hospital.

The boy’s mother was nearby but didn’t actually witness the collision.

She did deduce that a red sedan she’s familiar with at that complex was the car who hit her son.

When that car returned, police detailed the driver and questioned him.

They say he did not show signs of intoxication, and they let him go without charging him with any crimes — though they say their investigation continues.