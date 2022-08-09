HOUSTON (CW39) — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has a limited amount of Season Tickets available for the 2023 Show (Feb. 28 – March 19). There is an eight-ticket purchase limit per household.

They go on sale today, Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m..

2023 SEASON TICKETS (Includes all 20 RODEOHOUSTON performances)

Season Ticket options start at $500, plus a processing fee. View NRG Stadium Map

Upper Level: $500 – $600

Loge Level: $800

Field Level: $880 (partially obstructed view for Rodeo; great concert view)

Club Level: $1,000 (partially obstructed view for Rodeo; great concert view)

Shared Entertainment Suite Seats: $5,500

Hess Chute Seats: $7,500

The Online Waiting Room opens at 9:30 a.m.

Customers who join the Waiting Room from 9:30 to 9:59 will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase season tickets at 10 a.m.

Early Waiting Room entrance does not place you in a first-come, first-served line.

A place in the Waiting Room does not guarantee season tickets.

All Season Tickets sold will be delivered electronically via AXS Mobile ID; please allow 48 hours for delivery.

To access your purchased tickets, download the AXS mobile app and login with the email used to purchase tickets.

Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date, once the 2023 star entertainer lineup is announced.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $550 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2023 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 19. The 2023 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 23 – 25. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.

Buy tickets on line at rodeohouston.com

HOW TO VOLUNTEER

Become a Rodeo member Sign in to your online account Click on the Committee Request Application at top of the member site View the available committees from drop down field on the application Select desired committee Complete and send the Committee Request Application