HOUSTON (CW39) — The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has a limited amount of Season Tickets available for the 2023 Show (Feb. 28 – March 19). There is an eight-ticket purchase limit per household.
They go on sale today, Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m..
2023 SEASON TICKETS (Includes all 20 RODEOHOUSTON performances)
- Season Ticket options start at $500, plus a processing fee. View NRG Stadium Map
- Upper Level: $500 – $600
- Loge Level: $800
- Field Level: $880 (partially obstructed view for Rodeo; great concert view)
- Club Level: $1,000 (partially obstructed view for Rodeo; great concert view)
- Shared Entertainment Suite Seats: $5,500
- Hess Chute Seats: $7,500
- The Online Waiting Room opens at 9:30 a.m.
- Customers who join the Waiting Room from 9:30 to 9:59 will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase season tickets at 10 a.m.
- Early Waiting Room entrance does not place you in a first-come, first-served line.
- A place in the Waiting Room does not guarantee season tickets.
- All Season Tickets sold will be delivered electronically via AXS Mobile ID; please allow 48 hours for delivery.
- To access your purchased tickets, download the AXS mobile app and login with the email used to purchase tickets.
Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date, once the 2023 star entertainer lineup is announced.
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo promotes agriculture by hosting an annual, family-friendly experience that educates and entertains the public, supports Texas youth, showcases Western heritage and provides year-round educational support within the community. Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed more than $550 million to the youth of Texas and education. The 2023 Rodeo is scheduled for Feb. 28 – March 19. The 2023 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, is scheduled for Feb. 23 – 25. For more information, visit rodeohouston.com and connect with #RODEOHOUSTON online via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for all the latest news.
Buy tickets on line at rodeohouston.com
HOW TO VOLUNTEER
- Become a Rodeo member
- Sign in to your online account
- Click on the Committee Request Application at top of the member site
- View the available committees from drop down field on the application
- Select desired committee
- Complete and send the Committee Request Application