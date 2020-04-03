23-year-old forms Feed the Front Line organization to provide meals to healthcare workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- Feed the Front Line was formed when 23-year-old Ben Schecter and a few of his friends decided they wanted to make a tangible impact on their community during these challenging times.

The non-profit collects donations from the community, then uses the funds to buy meals from local restaurants and deliver them to healthcare workers in Houston and Dallas. So far, more than 1,600 meals from seventeen restaurants have been delivered to Houston healthcare workers working tirelessly to fight COVID-19.

Schecter says the response to their work has been positive all around. "From the restaurant side, they've said, 'Hey, this helped us keep the lights on for the next few days. This will help us keep four to five people on staff.' From the hospital side, it has been much of the same. It has been 'Oh my gosh, this was incredibly uplifting, this was inspiring,'" explained Schecter.

There are only about fifteen young people making this whole operation happen. Schecter hopes more people can be inspired to help out their communities through these unprecedented times.

"Delivering one meal is a huge win for everybody. There is a ton of people out there that need help. This is really a time for a lot of us to come together and to help each other out and young people especially should feel empowered to do that," said Schecter.

To get involved in the effort, visit FTFL.org.