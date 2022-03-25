HOUSTON (KIAH) He just wrapped up a historical event at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Now Houston’s own Bun B will lend his star power to one of Houston’s biggest traditions. The 35th annual Art Car Parade featuring 250 art cars being presented in downtown Houston on April 9.

Bernard Freeman, aka “Bun B”, is a Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist from Port Arthur, Texas. He is primarily associated with the Southern rap movement he helped pioneer as a founding member of the duo UGK (Underground Kingz) alongside fellow emcee Pimp C in the late eighties. In the ensuing decades, Bun B has been synonymous with Houston hip hop and has collaborated with industry titans such as Jay-Z, Beyonce and Outkast, among others. He is one of the city’s best ambassador’s and most notable musical artists and performers, having released records with UGK and solo.

The Art Car Parade is open to the public as the official Weekend Kickoff Party at The Ion where 50 cars will be on display. Food trucks will also be on scene as well as music and art.