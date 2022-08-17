DALLAS (KDAF) — The Cougars of the University of Houston have found themselves in the AP Preseason Top 25 College Football Poll and they’ll look to kick their season off the right way with a win against UTSA on September 3.

Before the Coogs start winning, some others in southeast Texas are notching some serious wins in their money belt. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from the Tuesday night drawing was sold just outside of Houston.

The ticket matched all five of the winning numbers 3, 15, 17, 20, and 22. It was sold at a Star Stop on Jackson Street (otherwise known as Highway 90A) in Richmond; the ticket was not a Quick Pick.

In total there were nearly 25,000 winners throughout the Lone Star State that won at least a Free Cash Five QP, $15, $350 and as much as $25,000.