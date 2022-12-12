DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans were so close to upsetting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they just weren’t lucky enough, but someone playing the lottery just outside of Houston was lucky enough to win something over the weekend.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold just outside of the bustling city of Houston, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Cypress! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the Dec. 9 drawing to notch the top prize win; those winning numbers were 1, 2, 6, 24, and 28.

It was sold at a 7-Eleven on Telge Road in the city of Cypress; the ticket was a Quick Pick. In total, there were over 25,000 winners from this drawing.