HOUSTON (KIAH) – To honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a parade is happening in downtown Houston Monday morning to celebrate his life and legacy. Weather will be cool and traffic delays are expected.

This day is about highlighting the accomplishments of Dr. King and remembering the work he put in to bridge the gaps in our communities.

The 28th Annual MLK Grande Parade in Houston, is one of the largest single-day multicultural events in the United States. People can expect to hear and see a lot of dancing, floats, marching bands, good music, and performances. Parade officials emphasize no candy or materials can be thrown from floats and into the crowds.

Check-in time for participants begins at 8:00 a.m. The parade is set to start at 10:00 a.m and goes going until noon.

MLK Parade weather planner

The parade route is about 1.5 miles and will last two hours. The route will start in midtown, starting on the corner of Elgin and San Jacinto St.. Drivers can expect some traffic in those areas. CW39 traffic anchor Hannah Trippett has information on road closures downtown Monday morning.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Houston road closures